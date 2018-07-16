Lava bomb injures tourists A boat carrying tourists off the Hawaiian coast was hit by lava early Monday morning. July 16, 2018

In this aerial view looking to the north, a robust ocean entry plume can be seen rising from just offshore of Ahalanui Beach Park, which was inundated with lava yesterday. Beyond this entry, a more diffuse plume from the ocean entry at Kapoho is visible (upper right)

Credit: USGS

Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday morning when a lava bomb hit the boat in which they were riding off the Hawaiian shore while watching the Kilauea volcano eruption.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, when the boat returned to shore, the boat's roof had a large hole and there were other bits of lava on the vessel.

Most of the passengers who were injured were treated and released at a clinic or the local hospital. One person was reported to be in serious condition and another in good condition according to a hospital spokesperson.

