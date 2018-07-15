UT city's water contaminated Flash flood infiltrates water supply with toxins in Panguitch July 15, 2018

The city hopes to give the all clear sign to Panguitch residents who were told not to use the municipal water system Saturday following flash flooding.

According to Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins, sediment and toxins infiltrated the city's system. Water was being provided in several locations around the southwestern Utah community.

Sunday morning city workers were flushing the water lines, according to the Sheriff's Facebook page. Once all of the lines are clear with acceptable levels of chlorine, city officials expect to transition to a boil water order.

