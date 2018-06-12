Volunteers care for Hawaiian children Team from Children's Disaster Services deployed to help volcano survivors. June 12, 2018

Lava flowing out of Kilauea Volcano's fissure 8 on Hawaii's Big Island and then entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and Vacationland.

Credit: USGS

Children’s Disaster Services (CDS), a ministry of Brethren Disaster Ministries, has sent a new team to Hawaii to continue the response to the volcanic eruption that was begun by local volunteers Petie Brown and Randy Kawate. The American Red Cross had requested a CDS team to respond on the Big Island of Hawaii. The new team arrived at the Pahoa shelter last week.

More than 600 homes have been destroyed by the volcanic eruptions which have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

“The volcano is about five miles away from the shelter, and they need to be able to evacuate the shelter at any moment,” reported Kathleen Fry-Miller, CDS associate director.

“We are so grateful again for the work of CDS Hawaii volunteers Petie and Randy over the past month, providing some activities and nurturing interactions on a part-time basis with 76 children,” Fry-Miller said. “Now with school out and more evacuations, a full CDS team has arrived."