Historic city flooded twice in 2 years Faith-based organizations respond to devastating the Ellicott City, MD, area flooding. BY JIM SKILLINGTON | June 1, 2018

Emergency responders painted a notation on buildings after they were checked for survivors and damage in Ellicott City, MD.

Credit: Howard County Government Streets were washed out with damaged cars and other debris was left the morning after the flood in Ellicott City, MD

Credit: Howard County Government

Emeergency officials and residents of the Baltimore region are on edge as forecasters predict several more inches of rain through Sunday. More than 10-inches of rain hit the region in less than six hours last weekend.

Meanwhile faith-based organizations continued to assist residents in the Ellicott City area who were forced from homes and apartments. Videos posted on social media and broadcast stations showed swift-moving flood waters that reached the second stories of some buildings.

It was the second major flood in two years. As devastating as was the 2016 flood, officials said last week's storm was worse and impacted more homes over a wider area. Thousands of homes reported basement flooding and other damages in Howard and Baltimore Counties. Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) toured the region this week to see if a Federal disaster declaration will be in order.

“The sun rose on a terrible scene in Old Ellicott City and our surrounding community,” the Rev. Anjel Scarborough, rector of

