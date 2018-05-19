TX school reels from shooting Santa Fe schools to close through at least Tuesday following fatal shooting. May 19, 2018

Police patrol the grounds of Santa Fe High School following the Texas shooting.

Credit: Arcadia Christian Church

Schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District will be closed at least through Tuesday following the deadly shooting at the local high school Friday.

Ten people were killed -- eight students and two teachers -- and at least 10 others were injured. A school resource officer was in critical condition Saturday.

Citing the need for mental health support for students and staff, Dr. Leigh Wall, Superintendent of Schools, said in a letter posted on the District's Website that extra support is available throughout the district,

A community-wide assistance center has opened at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe. Aldersgate was also the site of a Saturday morning prayer service.

"We are all feeling the overwhelming grief of this horrific event," the superintendent wrote. "We are committed to ensuring that all of our students, families, and staff receive the care and support they need during this tragic time."

According to police reports, the suspect is an honor roll student at the school. Classmates told the Washington Post that he has played JV football, but that he had been bullied by classmates and coaches.

Approximately 1,400 students attend the southeast Texas school. Santa Fe is located about 30 miles southwest of Houston.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the suspect used a shotgun and a .38 revolver both of which were legally owned by his father.

As condolences poured in from across the nation, J.J. Watt a defensive end for the Houston Texans said he will pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

Related Topics:

• Church leaders respond to shooting

• 10 killed in TX school shooting

• School drills may be harmful

More links on Public Violence