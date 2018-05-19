Church leaders respond to shooting Prayer vigils, counseling, pastoral support offered to community residents. May 19, 2018

Texas faith leaders planned vigils, scheduled counseling and offered support to the Santa Fe community in the wake of Friday's shooting that killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen others.

At a public prayer service Friday night, 10 candle-light globes sat next to a white rose and Bible, one for each of the victims of Friday morning's shooting. Texas Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz both spoke at the service which was led by local pastors.

“Prayers are offered for the students, families and faculty who have been impacted by this act of violence,” said Episcopal Bishop Andy Doyle in an email to the Diocese of Texas, which includes Santa Fe. “I have already received prayers from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and our Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, who reached out immediately.”

Following a number of public and church-based prayer services Friday night, the Rev. Yohan Baek, pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe, planned to open the church sanctuary Saturday morning to provide the community with a place to pray and grieve.

The Rev. Vincent Harris, South District superintendent, will join Baek to meet with families and learn how The United Methodist Church can best help.

A community-wide resource center was also hosted by the church beginning on Saturday.

The mother of another United Methodist District Superintendent was working as a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School Friday morning. Another teacher helped her to safety following the incident.

Other United Methodists responded quickly. Bishop Scott Jones of The United Methodist Texas Conference issued a statement calling the shooting “a cruel and senseless act of violence.

"I grieve, pray and weep with the families of the victims at Santa Fe High School and others involved,” Jones said.

Episcopal diocesan staff contacted area community leaders, and locally clergy and lay leaders are reaching out to those connected to the school, he said.

“Like any church in the midst of the community, we are a network of relationships that include the very lives of those who are at this very moment dealing with the horror of personal loss,” Doyle said. “We grieve gun violence perpetrated in one of the most vulnerable of situations – a school. Now is the time to grieve and pastor the families in our community who are hurting and dismayed and searching for hope. Our churches in the surrounding area stand ready with pastoral care for anyone affected by this tragedy.”

