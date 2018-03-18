Singing to benefit fire survivors California chorus plans concerts to benefit Mennonite Disaster Service's work following Lake County wildfires. March 18, 2018

West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus

Credit: West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus

For more than 40 years, a California men's chorus has been singing to benefit humanitarian programs. Since its founding in 1978, the West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus has raised more than $550,000. This year it will raise donations for the Mennonite Disaster Service which is rebuilding homes destroyed by the wildfires in Lake County, CA.

With about 140 singers and instrumentalists, the group sings in churches and other venues, collecting a goodwill offering at each event. Its first concert of the 2018 season was held March 18.

According to the group's Website, although the chorus reflects the Mennonite tradition of singing as worship, men from a number of different churches and even other states participate in the program.

One hundred percent of donations given at each concert is given to that year's benefit. The expenses of operating the chorus comes from sponsors and its members.

Related Topics:

• Multiple skills help pastor in response

• TX survivors witness 'love'

• As blossoms return rebuilding continues

More links on Mennoite Disaster Service