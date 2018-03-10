Brethren plan PR disaster response Working with its Puerto Rico district, Brethren disaster Ministries strategize how to best respond. March 10, 2018

Members of Puerto Rico District distribute food to people affected by the hurricanes

Credit: Jose Calleja Otero

Brethren Disaster Ministries is working with the Brethren Puerto Rico District to plan its response following last year’s hurricanes. A large grant has been requested from the Church of the Brethren’s Emergency Disaster Fund (EDF) to fund the effort.

Roy Winter, associate executive director of Brethren Disaster Ministries and Global Mission and Service, attended the Puerto Rico District conference in January, and held meetings with church leaders on the island to discuss the disaster recovery effort.

Puerto Rico has continued to suffer effects of last year’s hurricanes, including a continuing loss of population, according to the Washington Post on March 6. “Experts say the storm and its widespread devastation undoubtedly have sped up the pace of migration as residents have dealt with extended power outages, communication lapses, infrastructure failures and, in some cases, isolation.” However, the newspaper reported that “even before [Hurricane] Maria strafed the region, a record number of Puerto Ricans were realizing that the declining island might be where their heart is but cannot be where their feet stay. Nearly 500,000 people left Puerto Rico for the mainland during the past decade.... The government of Puerto Rico’s guess is that by the end of 2018, 200,000 more residents will have left the US territory for good.”

Brethren Disaster Ministries’ plan in coordination with the district include a focus on the island’s poorest residents who were disproportionately affected by the hurricanes. Those who have the fewest resources to rebuild experienced the most damage, and many of them live in rural communities and hard-to-reach areas of the mountains which are expected to be the last areas to regain access to water and electricity services. This area includes three of the seven Churches of the Bethren in Puerto Rico.

At this time, 34 homes of Brethren members--some from each congregation in Puerto Rico--are known to have suffered major damage or flooding. Other homes in the communities around all of the district churches also were damaged. Each congregation has completed assessments and has organized disaster assistance in their community and to affected members.

Brethren Disaster Ministries is supporting and partnering with the district to implement a long-term recovery program that will support the efforts of the congregations by providing funds, disaster response expertise, response planning, skilled labor, and a container of critical supplies.

The response effort so far has included:

Staff trips to Puerto Rico to work with district leaders in assessing, organizing, providing training, planning the response program, and attending and presenting at the district conference. In October, staff hand-carried cash, solar charging panels, flash lights, batteries, and food.

Shipping of a container of supplies that included canned chicken, water filters, tarps, tools, generators, and solar lights. Total purchased supplies and shipping costs came to $31,658.

Support for two volunteer work trips organized by volunteers with Caimito Church of the Brethren, including $10,700 in funds for building materials and volunteer support, and the sending of a trained project leader.