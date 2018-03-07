Penny game raises hundreds Texas youth weekend raised more that $350 for disaster response. March 7, 2018

A regional meeting for United Methodist youth in Texas included a game called "penny wars" in which the more than 200 youth and adults raised $381.50 to be used for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

A leader suggested the game showed how when people work together great things can happen.

The penny wars occurred at the 2018 "Stepp’n Up For Christ" weekend sponsored by the Coastal Bend and El Valle districts of the Rio Texas Conference.

From the Rio Texas Conference newsletter.

Related Topics:

• Disaster work is life-changing

• Penny game raises hundreds

• Episcopal leaders meet TX survivors

More links on UMCOR

More links on Hurricane Harvey