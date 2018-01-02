Church leader to meet with survivors The Episcopal delegation will visit hurricane-ravaged communities in TX, FL, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. January 2, 2018

These trips are an opportunity to call to mind our commitment to walk with our brothers and sisters, not just for the short run of the news cycles, for the long haul as communities are rebuilt and built anew. —Presiding Bishop Curry

Church Presiding Bishop and Primate Michael B. Curry will embark on four pastoral visits in January 2018 to the hurricane affected areas of Florida, Texas and the Caribbean.

"When the cameras have left, when the world’s attention has gone elsewhere, when other news is the new news of the day, the Church remains bearing witness to the Good News of Jesus," Presiding Bishop Curry said. "These trips are an opportunity to call to mind our commitment to walk with our brothers and sisters, not just for the short run of the news cycles, for the long haul as communities are rebuilt and built anew. These pastoral visits are a reminder of the promise of Jesus who said to his followers, ‘I will be with you even until the end of the age.’ And it’s a way of saying that we, as fellow followers of Jesus, will be with you too."

At each locale, the Presiding Bishop will tour the affected areas, offer and lead prayers, and meet with Episcopal leadership and congregants.

He will be accompanied by members of the Presiding Bishop’s staff and representatives of Episcopal Relief & Development.

