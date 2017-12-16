CA county urges flood preparation San Diego County urges residents to prepare for flooding that often occurs following wildfires December 16, 2017

California county is providing supplies so residents can prepare for expected post-fire flooding.

Credit: Autumn Endara

While wildfires continues to blacken thousands of acres in California, one county is urging residents whose property has already been burned to take advantage of free sandbags, fiber rolls and other supplies designed to stabilize their properties.

Heavy winter rains, occurring before new vegetation has a chance to be established on recently burned land, often produces flooding and mudslides.

The County of San Diego opened a center this week to provide needed supplies and suggestions on how best protect their land.

In addition to the free sandbags, fiber rolls, stakes and native plant seeds, people can get brochures showing proper installation. Staff from the County's Department of Public Works will also be at the center to advise people about how to protect their properties, homes, garages, sheds, and other structures.

The County's Website has more information and a video about the initiative.

