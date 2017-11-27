CT awards Brownfields grants State awards $13.6 million to help 14 communities to restore blighted properties November 27, 2017

Fourteen CT communities are slated to receive $13.6 million in grants for remediation and redevelopment of land that had been not been usable due to some sort of contaminant.

The grants which came from the state Department of Economic and Community Development will improve more than 50 acres that has been designated as Brownfields.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that there are more than 450,000 Brownfields in the United States today. EPA defines a Brownfield as a property that cannot be used due to the "presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant." Brownfields are often formerly industrial properties.

In announcing the grants, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy (D-CT), said the redevelopment of these sites will spur private investment and growth and improve local economies.

Related Topics:

• DQ hit by Backoff malware breach

• Yahoo! latest target of hackers

• Target confirms security breach

More links on Technological Disasters

Related Links:

• EPA Brownfields Program