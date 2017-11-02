DNN cited for its 'commitment for safety' Receives award from Atlanta-based foundation devoted to global safety issues November 2, 2017

The Disaster News Network (DNN) was recognized "for sharing vital information, during and after disasters," by the SafeAmerica Foundation at its annual WorldSafe Summit in Atlanta last week.

DNN was one of six organizations to receive Certificates of Accomplishment.

The 2017-18 WorldSafe Awards were presented to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to safety in the global world. According to the SafeAmerica Foundation, each recipient has had major impacts on safety in the community, nation and abroad.

The Safe America Foundation partners with corporate, government, public and private sector organizations, and other nonprofits to save lives by emphasizing safety education and emergency preparedness.