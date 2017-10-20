'Edge' offers cloud alternative Research demonstrates ability to gather and share data without Internet access BY BEN SNEDECKER - GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY | Atlanta, GA | October 20, 2017

We believe fog computing can become a potent enabler of decentralized, local social sensing services that can operate when internet connectivity is constrained. This capability will provide first responders and others with the l —Kishore Ramachandran, GA Tech Professor

Natural disasters bring with them lots of uncertainty: where will they go, how much damage will they cause. What is certain is that no matter where they strike, natural disasters knock out power.

And, no power means no internet for thousands of people in affected areas.

