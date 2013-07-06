Huge black clouds seen after train derailment Tain carrying petroleum explodes in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 6, 2013

A train carrying petroleum products derailed in a small town in Canada's French-speaking province of Quebec on Saturday, causing big explosions. The blast destroyed many buildings and sent flames hundreds of feet into the air.

Huge clouds of thick black smoke were still rising from the center of the town several hours after the disaster.

The train, carrying crude oil, derailed in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic , sparking several explosions in the downtown core. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said hundreds of people had been evacuated from their homes after the derailment.

Police in Lac-Megantic, a lakeside town of about 6,000 people close to Maine, said they have been unable to determine if there were any casualties.

Fire officials said they had asked for help from fire services in the United States. Around 20 fire engines were fighting the blaze.

CBC quoted Ontario’s Environment Ministry as saying that 73 rail cars filled with petroleum were involved and CBC’s French language channel said four of the cars had caught fire.

Police said some cars had spilled their contents into the river that runs through the town.

Fire official said the contents of the tanker cars that blew up had been pressurized

