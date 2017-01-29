Current Headlines

Standing Rock became pilgrimage

"Hundreds of tribes came together in a display of tribal unity not seen in hundreds of years." -- David Archambault Jr., Sioux Tribe Chairman READ MORE

Connecting bullying, sexual harassment

While news reports have connected bullying and teen suicide, research now shows connection to sexual assault.


Victory represents energy policy failure

Asking hard questions about a troubled U.S. energy situation, conflict illuminated


Five essential reads on Charleston

A roundup of recent stories related to race and violence


News By Others

Helping hands following 3 disasters

Texas survivors struggle following two floods and tornadoes


Flood damages more than homes

Mennonites pledge to help residents rebuild bridges to their homes


Free clinic is one response to Katrina

New Orleans ministry prompted by church-sponsored clinic in Mexico


Fire response becomes way of life

Faith-based organizations rebuild fire-destroyed homes while ministering to new evacuees


Grand Bayou residents slowly rebuild

MDS responded to a largely forgotten community in the Bayou


How to recognize personal stress

Workshops for caregivers focus on self care in wake of disasters


News Briefs

Advertisements:

Advertisements: